Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce $420.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.90 million and the highest is $421.20 million. Daseke reported sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Daseke stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. 545,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,855. The company has a market cap of $585.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Daseke by 1,152.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 840,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.