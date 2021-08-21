Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE DQ opened at $47.08 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

