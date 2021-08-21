Damian Kozlowski Sells 168,900 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Damian Kozlowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,684,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

