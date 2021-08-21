Dakota Wealth Management Invests $119,000 in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.06% of OCA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $454,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

