Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €72.81 ($85.66). Daimler shares last traded at €71.81 ($84.48), with a volume of 2,447,842 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.93 ($106.97).

Get Daimler alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €75.04.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.