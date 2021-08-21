DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

NYSE:TGT opened at $253.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Target by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 43.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

