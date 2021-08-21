D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $365.81

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.81 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 384 ($5.02). D4t4 Solutions shares last traded at GBX 379.50 ($4.96), with a volume of 27,151 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £152.66 million and a P/E ratio of 55.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 365.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.81. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.