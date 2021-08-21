CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $93.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $97,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 723.2% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.