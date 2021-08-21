CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 4,200 Shares

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $22,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00.

Shares of CVV opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.62. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

