CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 92.15% and a negative return on equity of 145.30%. Analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

