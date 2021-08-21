Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $128,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

