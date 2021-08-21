Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $103,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $152,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNDI opened at $4.67 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

