Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 86.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,609 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 378,667 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MBIA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $658.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,798 shares of company stock valued at $577,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

