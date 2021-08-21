Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 72,200 VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in VEON by 11.6% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,936 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in VEON by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 840,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VEON by 154.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VEON by 39.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $9,055,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

VEON stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

