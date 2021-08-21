Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,925,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

VolitionRx stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 35,776.27% and a negative return on equity of 95.34%. As a group, analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,949 shares in the company, valued at $88,319.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

