CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 106.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,605,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,260.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTO opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.