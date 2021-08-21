CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Increases Dividend to $1.61 Per Share

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.614 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from CSL’s previous final dividend of $1.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

