CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Increases Dividend to $1.61 Per Share

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.614 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from CSL’s previous final dividend of $1.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
About CSL
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.