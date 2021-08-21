CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.32 million.

CSGS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

