CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Reaches $0.0306 on Major Exchanges

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $18.44 million and $13.59 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00136651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00148641 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.48 or 1.00100156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.52 or 0.00940675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.81 or 0.00713553 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 847,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 602,307,826 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.