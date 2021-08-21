Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $14,250.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,308.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $681.55 or 0.01382202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00343936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00174534 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,866,912 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

