CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,036,530.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $237.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.00. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.26 and a 52 week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.63.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

