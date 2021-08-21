Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CRT opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

