Critical Review: Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sonova and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11%

0.0% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonova and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $2.82 billion 8.96 $630.15 million $1.66 47.30 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.17 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sonova and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 0 6 4 0 2.40 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sonova has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonova beats Star Equity on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products. The Cochlear Implants segment involves the activities relevant to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing implants and related products. The firm offers its products under the brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Connect Hearing, Boots Hearingcare, AudioNova, Geers, and Advanced Bionics. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Staefa, Switzerland.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

