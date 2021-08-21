Critical Comparison: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) versus Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limoneira and AppHarvest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $164.56 million 1.82 -$16.43 million ($0.69) -24.51 AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Risk and Volatility

Limoneira has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Limoneira and AppHarvest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 1 5 0 2.83 AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

Limoneira currently has a consensus price target of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 44.29%. AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 173.11%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Limoneira.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -4.44% -3.90% -1.95% AppHarvest N/A -34.47% -23.09%

Summary

Limoneira beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The Agribusiness division also includes core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The Rental Operations division focuses on the residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations, and organic recycling. The Real Estate Development division deal in the real estate projects and development. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

