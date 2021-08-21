CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.98. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

