Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.29 ($42.69).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €38.21 ($44.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 55.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.67. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

