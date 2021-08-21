CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.46 and last traded at $94.46. 481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.72. The company has a market cap of $693.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,082 shares of company stock worth $2,770,153. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

