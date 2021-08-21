Cowen Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $165.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,156,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,126,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

