Cowa LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cowa LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cowa LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,698. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.96.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.