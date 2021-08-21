Cowa LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,951. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

