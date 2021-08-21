Cowa LLC Buys 824 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in VMware by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.38. 926,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

