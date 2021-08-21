Cowa LLC Acquires 51,697 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 6.9% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLRN. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLRN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.63. 256,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,926. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64.

