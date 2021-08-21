Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.05. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

