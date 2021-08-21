CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $203,415.00.

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $203,490.00.

On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $199,110.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $204,960.00.

On Monday, July 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $206,835.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $205,455.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $159.95 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 88,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.