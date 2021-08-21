Corundum Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $680.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,841,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

