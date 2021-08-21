Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 11,650 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 135,322 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.69. 177,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,365. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $71.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

