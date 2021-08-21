Corundum Group Inc. Buys Shares of 655 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.39.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.18. 958,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.56 and a twelve month high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

