Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 967 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,157,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

