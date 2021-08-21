Cortland Associates Inc. MO Raises Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 3.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in JD.com were worth $36,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,924,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,527. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

