Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $3.72 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,186 shares of company stock worth $7,723,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

