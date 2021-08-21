Cormark Weighs in on National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.11.

NA stock opened at C$98.89 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$62.50 and a 52 week high of C$99.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

