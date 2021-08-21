Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Core & Main stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

