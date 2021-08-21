Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 713 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. KBR makes up 4.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.25% of KBR worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in KBR by 17.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $6,349,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. 1,014,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.23 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.