Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Invests $252,000 in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.34% of Goal Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $203,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $270,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PUCK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $207,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 30,736 shares of company stock valued at $313,507 in the last quarter.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

