Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,522,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.62. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.