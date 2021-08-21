Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $1.71 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $412,455,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

IFF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.76. 929,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,741. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

