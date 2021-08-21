Contrasting MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vedanta and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.03%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Vedanta.

Volatility and Risk

Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 4.94, indicating that its share price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.13 $1.54 billion N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 40.91 -$21.83 million $0.22 140.50

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15% MP Materials N/A 8.19% 4.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

