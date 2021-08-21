Contrasting Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) & Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Genetron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 31.29 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -18.78 Genetron $65.06 million 16.38 -$470.35 million N/A N/A

Burning Rock Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -112.99% -21.52% -19.25% Genetron -666.57% -16.41% -14.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.12, indicating that its share price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Burning Rock Biotech and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $39.94, indicating a potential upside of 102.54%. Genetron has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.47%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Genetron.

Summary

Burning Rock Biotech beats Genetron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

