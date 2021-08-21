ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei Sells 42,589 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $294,715.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

