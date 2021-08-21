Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lowered by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,406 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $213.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.